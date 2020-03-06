Solotech Acquires Miami’s Pro Sound Inc.

In a move expected to significantly broaden its market presence in the United States, Canadian live production and systems integrator Solotech has acquired Miami, FL-based Pro Sound Inc., as well as its affiliates Pro Sound CA Inc. and Show Systems Inc.

Pro Sound Inc. is an audio, video, lighting and broadcast integration company headquartered in Miami, with offices and warehouses in Orlando, Pensacola, and Los Angeles. The deal also includes the acquisition of Pro Sound Inc.’s Stage Equipment and Lighting (SEAL) brand

Martin Tremblay, president and CEO of Groupe Solotech Inc. (Solotech), says, “Pro Sound Inc. and its divisions have an incredibly strong reputation in the North American marketplace. Under the leadership of Rod Sintow, CEO, who has built a well-respected management and operational team, the company has been trusted to work in some of the most renowned venues throughout the United States.

“Rod and his team share our unwavering dedication to quality work, innovative solutions and best industry operational practices. The Pro Sound & Video, SEAL and Show Systems brands will be strong additions to the Solotech family, perfectly complementing our corporate goals and propelling our Systems Integration capabilities as well as our footprint in the United States.”

(Image credit: Solotech)

With this acquisition, the increased reach of Solotech as a systems integrator will reinforce its positioning as an industry-leading player.

Pro Sound & Video, Stage Equipment and Lighting, and Show Systems will each continue to operate under their current names, with the upcoming unified branding of “A Solotech Company.” This will showcase the companies’ common philosophy of delivering outstanding service and solutions to clients.

Joining the senior management of Solotech, Rod Sintow will continue his role as CEO of Pro Sound Inc. and will work closely with Philip Giffard, president of the Sales and Systems Integration Division at Solotech, and Mickey Curbishley, president, Live Productions, USA and UK. They will bring together their teams, best practices and service offerings to the markets, including theme parks, broadcast facilities, houses of worship, theaters and performing arts centers, and corporate events, as well as large-scale music and performing arts productions.

Sintow says, “Solotech has an undeniable global leadership position in systems integration and live productions in the marketplace, and this acquisition gives our customers access to fully integrated solutions while allowing us to expand our service and support for our clients. We are delighted to join forces with them. We like to start with the client’s vision and have our team develop that vision into reality. The combination of our companies and our expert teams will answer all the needs of our clients and help us to really exceed their expectations.”

“Pro Sound’s reputation speaks for itself as does its impressive list of clients in theme parks, broadcast facilities and sporting venues,” notes Giffard. “By acquiring Pro Sound, we will be able to offer more North American customers access to our Sales & Systems Integration solutions, customized to their needs. Solotech and Pro Sound have similar philosophies of comprehensive service and support to clients from the initial design all the way through systems commissioning and even after the project is up and running. With the combining of our two service-oriented companies, Solotech is responding to clients’ desires to have a single source solution with knowledgeable experts across market sectors.”

