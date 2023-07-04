SNA Displays Adds a Pair of Lobby Displays to Large Tenant Building

SNA Displays manufactured and installed two BOLD Interior LED displays for the lobby of a building in the Metropark Corporate Campus in Iselin, NJ. CBRE, the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, owns the office building. Both LED video walls wrap around entrances to the building’s elevator bank, creating artistic digital archways for staff and visitors.

The two lobby video walls employ 2.5-millimeter pixel spacing and are similar in size. One of the displays measures 8x29.6-feet and has a slight concave radius to match the lobby’s interior architecture. The resolution of the curved display is 990x3,600 pixels, not including the doorway cutout. The second display enhancement is approximately 8x29.6-feet (990x3,120 pixels). Combined, the new BOLD Interior LED displays process more than 4.7 million pixels.

(Image credit: SNA Displays)

SNA Displays’ Client Service Group (CSG) is providing managed services for the displays, covering health and uptime monitoring as well as content management. CSG sourced artistic content from creative studio cFire, which provided biophilic content such as aquarium-style scenes for the tenant building.

“Large-format video walls like this that greet visitors with subtle, peaceful content actually make a bold statement,” said Mike Sabia, director of CSG. “It tells visitors they aren’t entering a cold, sterile environment. High-end LED video technology, when paired with rock-solid creative, gives owners and users a powerful tool to welcome guests and staff alike into their space.”

Commercial real estate advisor Avison Young provided general contractor services for the project. Audio-video specialists Ion Visual Solutions provided installation services and architectural firm Kimmerle Newman Architects provide design services.