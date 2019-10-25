Smart ALEKS (Inside Higher Ed)

"Arizona State University’s College Algebra classes have looked a little different these past few years. If you entered a classroom in the fall of 2015, you’d likely find 100 to 140 students listening to the professor lecture. Today, walking into an algebra classroom, you’d see those same 100 students all on their computers, with a professor and five undergraduate assistants roaming the class to give personalized help."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Behold the power of adaptive courseware. Arizona State University has used ALEKS to give their college algebra outcomes a major boost, helping 22% more students obtain a C or higher in the course.