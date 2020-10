"When Nathan Schertz, a 21-year old student at Eureka College, hit some relationship troubles last year that distracted him from his studies, his grades slipped. And he found himself needing to make up credits fast to stay on track academically."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Read how a group of smaller colleges are pooling their resources by sharing courses. It expands what each institution can offer learners, especially for those colleges that didn't have online courses previously.