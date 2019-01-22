Six steps to reduce network exposure to cyberthreats on college campuses (EdScoop)

"Higher education institutions are a treasure trove of research and information — a fact that also puts their networks at greater risk for cyberattack. As the number of attacks continue to grow, more CIOs are looking to solutions that equip 15 IT teams to identify threats."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution is looking to shore up security by switching to an analytics-driven model, you'll want to check out the six-step process detailed in this EdScoop article which outlines the major areas to focus on during the process.