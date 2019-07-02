Six Steps to Making Credit for Prior Learning a Reality (The EvoLLLution)

"With technology advancements, more of today’s jobs require some form of postsecondary education. Thus, higher education is experiencing pressure for improved rates of degree completion from policymakers, accreditors, foundations and businesses. Credit for Prior Learning (CPL) is an innovative approach to address the skills gap by increasing degree completion through recognition of prior college-level learning."—Source: The EvoLLLution

When students get credit for prior learning experiences, it makes taking the leap into higher education more appealing and economical. Read how to create a CPL-friendly environment at your institution.