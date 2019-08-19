Simplifying Campus Security with IoT Devices (Campus Safety)

"The Internet of Things (IoT) has provided endless possibilities in the digital frontier. As the interconnectivity movement has made its way into the physical security industry, these new technologies have the opportunity to make campus security smarter and more efficient than ever before. With an increasing number of school security breaches dominating the news cycle, intelligent solutions are needed to safeguard both students and faculty. Emerging IoT technology and Programmable Logic Devices (PLDs) are showing promise to help schools, universities and healthcare facilities minimize threats and address emergency situations swiftly."—Source: Campus Safety

WHY THIS MATTERS:

IoT devices can boost your campus security initiatives, offering real-time monitoring and automated tasks via programmable logic — if something is detected, the system knows how to respond.