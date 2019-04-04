Signet Electronic Systems Acquires Sideband Systems

Signet Electronic Systems has acquired Sideband Systems, a 27-year old technology systems integrator specializing in high performance wireless systems for high capacity, licensed and unlicensed microwave systems, in-building wireless LAN engineering studies, and dependable in-building wireless communications support.

President and owner of Signet, Brad Caron, is excited to onboard Sideband Systems technologies and people: “I’m pleased to have new resources and capabilities to continue driving value for our clients. I look forward to expanding our technology footprint and welcoming Sideband Systems staff to our team of talented individuals.”

The Sideband Systems office will remain in Peabody, MA, and all existing Sideband Systems technical support aspects will be operated from their office.