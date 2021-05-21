Sierra College responding to ransomware attack during finals week (EdScoop)

"Northern California’s Sierra College is working on restoring some online services during finals week after a ransomware attack, according to the community college’s website."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Tensions are always high during finals week, but at Sierra College in California, a ransomware attack has added extra pressure. "We are working with law enforcement and third-party cybersecurity and forensic experts to investigate this incident, assess the potential impact, and bring our systems back online," the school said in a statement.