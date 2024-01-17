Shure Unveils Intuitive All-In-One Solution for Seamless Room Integration

Shure launched its all-new Microflex Wireless neXt 2 (MXW neXt 2) with plans to showcase the solution at ISE 2024. The newest addition to its Microflex Ecosystem 2 is a versatile, two-channel, wireless system designed to offer an intuitive, all-in-one audio solution for diverse spaces and hybrid environments.

“AV/IT professionals in corporate and higher education environments now require more flexible solutions for teaching, conferencing spaces, and other hybrid scenarios.," said said Doug Daube, director of conferencing, global product management, at Shure. MXW neXt 2 will help address their current challenges by simplifying workflows and affordably delivering exceptional Microflex audio performance, all in a user-friendly and convenient form factor.”

[CES 2024: How Tony Stark Can Save Pro AV (and Other Trends)]

In today’s corporate and education environments, integrators and audio professionals demand user-friendly, consistent, high-quality audio solutions from small conference rooms to large auditoriums. To meet these requirements, Microflex Wireless neXt 2 features DSP capabilities and comprehensive audio I/O connections, including USB, Dante networked audio, and analog audio. It pairs mics at the touch of a button, taking just a matter of minutes to set up easily. All these features simplify complex installation workflows and offer outstanding audio out-of-the-box.

Microflex Wireless neXt 2 provides high-quality audio for spaces of all sizes that require only two microphones and connects seamlessly to videoconferencing systems for situations with remote presenters. It also delivers a new microphone design with upgraded security and an increased dynamic range and longer battery life of up to 28 hours for all-day use.

Its all-in-one base unit combines an APT/charger and advanced onboard DSP, reducing the amount of hardware required. It can be network installed or used as a standalone system with its comprehensive set of audio connections: Dante, Analog, and USB.

[SCN Finally Goes Inside the Vegas Sphere ... and We Had a Ball]

Recognizing the importance of confidentiality in corporate spaces, MXW neXt 2 includes Shure Audio Encryption, based on the AES-256 algorithm that offers a robust and protected audio signal. The AES-256 encryption algorithm has been adopted as one of the safest forms of network protection and uses a user-configured passphrase on all devices. This built-in security ensures audio content is protected among all Microflex devices in the room, giving both end users and integrators peace of mind.