Shure Ships Microflex Complete Wireless Conferencing System

The What: Shure has begun shipping its Microflex Complete Wireless (MXCW) Conferencing System.

The What Else: The wireless conferencing units—which include a microphone, loudspeaker, interpretation audio, controls, and touchscreen—overcome cable restrictions for use in rooms that require adaptable seating, or in historic settings, where permanent installation (like tabletop drilling) is not an option. Of note, most government entities have rooms that are multipurpose or multifunctional. From hosting a quick internal catchup, to committee meetings or large public gatherings, these rooms are used by numbers of people and purposes. Flexible seating—and a corresponding scalable conferencing system—is a must. Additionally, the lack of visible wiring meets today’s expectations for sleek, clean, set up. It also encourages natural interactions between participants who are no longer held back by connections; instead, they can move and communicate without restraint.

Because a wired connection is not needed, IT managers and AV professionals can set up and configure the system in minutes, according to the company. If a last-minute meeting is scheduled, users can pull out the system and configure it for the gathering. On top of this, Automatic Gain Control technology and proprietary audio codec help ensure that MXCW delivers intelligible audio and consistent speech levels for all participants.

“Straight out of the box, the system just works,” said Mark Breakspear, production manager, DLC Events, Dubai UAE. “With simply a laptop, a switch, the APT, and two cables—along with the mics—you have a top-of-the-range discussion system that has knocked the competition of the park. Connect the APT to the PoE switch, turn the mics on, and, in less than a minute you have a functional discussion system—this product really sells itself.”

Microflex Complete Wireless leverages the power of Shure’s frequency management technology to eliminate the need for time-consuming frequency adjustments and interruptions. Additionally, MXCW is supported by Shure’s Interference Detection and Avoidance technology for reliable transmission even in the most congested RF environments. Coupled with AES-128 audio encryption for enhanced privacy and one single access point, integrators and AV professionals have real-time control over the entire wireless coverage area.

The Bottom Line: A premier solution in Shure’s conferencing portfolio, MXCW is designed to provide wireless freedom and flexibility for conferences, meetings, and events inside government, corporate, hotel, and educational facilities. Well suited for environments that need quick setup and breakdown, the all-in-one conferencing solution is dedicated to providing high-quality audio, security, and ease of use.