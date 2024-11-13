Shure Eases Setup with Ready-to-Go Audio Conferencing Kit

Shure is helping make conferencing even easier. Introducing the Shure MXA902 + ANIUSB-MATRIX Audio Conferencing Kit. The Audio Conferencing Kit comes in a single, ready-to-go package that includes the MXA902 Ceiling Array Microphone with Built-In Loudspeaker paired and pre-routed with the ANIUSB-MATRIX Audio Network Interface for simple setup and seamless connectivity to popular conferencing platforms. The kit is certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms and Works with Google Meet.

“With rising demand for better collaboration experiences in modern workplaces, IT managers require superior audio solutions to enrich communication, while maintaining simplicity in installation and operation,” said Sean Bowman, Associate VP of sales, North America, at Shure. “The new Audio Conferencing Kit streamlines deployment and management, easily providing the flagship audio quality Shure is known for. This kit includes all the essentials for IT managers and end users, shipped pre-routed in a single, convenient box for easy setup.”

The Audio Conferencing Kit is a complete, single-vendor, networked solution designed for small and medium-sized rooms that demand the flexibility and consistent acoustic performance of a ceiling-mounted microphone and can also be used in combination with all-in-one systems to expand audio coverage in larger or challenging spaces. The kit provides users with the superior audio quality of the MXA902 Ceiling Array Mic and Loudspeaker, which delivers pristine voice capture and far-end speech reproduction in a single device. The MXA902 features powerful, onboard IntelliMix digital signal processing (DSP) for superb AV conferencing audio without noise and echo, removing the need for additional external DSP hardware. Meanwhile, the ANIUSB-MATRIX Interface offers convenient networked or USB connectivity to room PCs or BYODs running the chosen conferencing platform.

With both devices shipping in a single box and already pre-routed, the kit enables quick deployment in rooms up to 20x20 feet. It shortens setup, reduces compatibility issues, and ensures reliable performance, every time. For larger spaces, the kit lets IT partners scale efficiently by pairing any additional certified Shure Microflex Ecosystem devices, or connecting the kit to existing, compatible in-room solutions. Due to the simplicity of the Audio Conferencing Kit, integrators do not require a technical certification for sale or install.