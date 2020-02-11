Shure Announces IntelliMix Room Audio Processing Software at ISE 2020

The What: At ISE 2020, Shure has announced an innovation in digital signal processing (DSP) for AV conferencing. Shure is introducing IntelliMix Room—the first audio processing software for Windows 10 PCs that is fully optimized for use with Shure networked system microphones.

The What Else: IntelliMix Room is a software-based DSP that requires minimal customer setup or additional special hardware, which reduces the costs and footprint required to deploy premium AV conferencing. It can be deployed to in-room Windows 10 PCs and meeting control devices that are already in-place to run popular software-based AV conferencing services, bringing premium audio to video conference calls.

This new software-based approach also allows systems integrators to install more rooms more easily, consistently and cost-effectively than traditional hardware-based DSP solutions. Providing up to 16 channels of audio processing, IntelliMix Room deploys the same algorithms as Shure’s P300 IntelliMix Audio Conferencing Processor, but is installed on the same in-room PC as the conferencing soft codec.

The Bottom Line: IntelliMix algorithms are specifically designed to optimize the performance of Shure’s range of premium conferencing microphones such as the MXA910 ceiling array, MXA310 table array, and Microflex Wireless. IntelliMix Room aggregates and optimizes the audio output of multiple microphone sources and thus scales-up to support even more complex boardroom deployments. With echo cancellation, noise reduction, automatic mixing, automatic gain control, and secure Dante routing, IntelliMix Room automatically produces a single channel of conference-ready audio.

IntelliMix Room is licensed on three-year and five-year options. It offers deployments of either up to eight or 16 channels of processed audio which includes support and maintenance.

IntelliMix Room will initially be available via selected partners in North America and Western Europe ahead of global availability later in 2020 and can be seen at ISE 2020 on Stand 3-B100.

