Shure and Gator Partnered on New Mic Stands and Cases—What to Know

Shure (opens in new tab) has partnered with Gator and introduced a collection of products designed to complement and fit Shure’s microphones and audio equipment.

The partnership will include new Shure-branded products developed in collaboration with Gator—a broadcast boom arm, desktop microphone stands, headphone cases, stand accessories, and microphone accessory bags. All products are designed to work alongside Shure’s product portfolio of microphones and wireless equipment.

“There is a natural synergy between Gator and Shure, as we both serve the same audiences with high-quality solutions—and we have done so for decades,” said Paul Crognale, associate director, global musicians and creators, at Shure. “We are pleased to announce Gator as an official licensing partner to offer a suite of Shure-branded microphone stands, cases, and other accessories.”

The Shure and Gator collection includes: