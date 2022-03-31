Sharp/NEC Display Delivers Stunning Visuals to Avison Young Building in San Diego

Sharp NEC Display Solutions, a global leader in the projector and display market, is helping Avison Young deliver stunning visuals to their visitors, tenants, and employees at their commerce building in downtown San Diego. Rivaling the natural splendor of San Diego, with its panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and Coronado Island, the installation of the 150-panel, 20-foot by 17-foot dvLED video wall in the lobby of their 655 W. Broadway commerce building, leverages a 2.5-millimeters pixel pitch to showcase impressive, high-definition natural scenes and artistic visualizations.

Commercial real estate developer Avison Young’s elegantly modern 23-floor building at 655 W. Broadway represents the best of downtown San Diego commerce. Along its west side, the building reflects the constant fluidity of San Diego’s bay area while its east side engages with the city’s downtown grid. Meanwhile, a mostly transparent glass exterior invites pedestrians to see and explore.

The challenge presented to Young was how to transform the lobby from a standard entryway into a powerful, emotionally resonant centerpiece that could make people stop and take a breath. M1 Interactive was brought on to design and install a vibrant video wall consistent with the building’s state-of-the-art technology. Sharp/NEC’s dvLED was a clear choice.

“The dvLED wall drives home the message that this is a state-of-the-art building with amenities and capabilities that won’t be found anywhere else,” said Brian Dressel, president of M1 Interactive. “Sharp/NEC delivered commercial-grade products that fit the needs of our project with great reliability and stellar customer support.”

Providing a scalable, seamless, crystal-clear solution that could accurately render brilliant colors and last for decades, Sharp/NEC’s FA025i2 indoor dvLED modules are thin and lightweight, which allows for installation in difficult-to-access areas. M1 Interactive designed and installed the dvLED video wall with the assistance of general contractor Gilliland Construction Management.