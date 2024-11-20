Sharp's Third Generation of dvLED FE Series with Flip-Chip Technology

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a global leader in the projector and display markets, has launched the next generation of Direct View LED displays as part of the NEC FE Series. The new displays provide up to 60% less power consumption without sacrificing brightness or image quality.

The newest products in the FE series lineup, the FEXXi3 offers improved power consumption via more efficient LED diodes, resulting in an overall lower cost of ownership over the lifetime of the displays while delivering the same impactful imaging expected from NEC dvLED products. Reduced power consumption not only provides an extra advantage but also results in decreased heat generated from the display, enhancing overall efficiency and reducing HVAC operating expenses. Built on the same chassis as the current FE Series, the new displays utilize the same installation method and frame as previous models, ensuring ease of installation when upgrading.

"The lower overall power consumption of these new direct view LED displays help reduce running costs, saving customers money across the board,” said Mark Miller, Product Manager for Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. “This helps make the FEXXi3 environmentally and economically sound.”

Ideal for signage, meeting/conference rooms, and auditoriums, the full line of Direct View LEDs offer attention-grabbing, high contrast, and modular display solutions. All NEC dvLED products are backed by a comprehensive warranty program, including full planning and design, installation, and post-installation maintenance support.

[On Image Matters: Sharp]