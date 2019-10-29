Sharp Brings Certified Windows Collaboration Display to Market

The What: Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) has released what it calls the "world's first Windows collaboration display with Microsoft's Skype for Business certification". The 4K Ultra HD display is designed to support and improve team work. The 70-inch Class interactive display meets Microsoft's specifications, combining Sharp's touch technology and sensors that can work with Microsoft Azure Digital Twins to monitor collaboration spaces.

(Image credit: Sharp)

The What Else: The Windows collaboration display from Sharp provides businesses with the tools to instantly connect and collaborate. The large format interactive display with Skype for Business certification is paired with an integrated camera with 4K sensor, far field microphone, and speakers to provide users with a seamless and high-quality audio and video experience. The USB-C connectivity also provides simple single connection, reducing the amount of time spent setting up meeting equipment.

In addition, the display has built-in sensors that can connect to the Microsoft Azure Digital Twins IoT platform and other commercially available cloud and subscription services, such as the upcoming Sharp Synappx WorkSpaces, as part of a smart building environment.

The Bottom Line: The Windows collaboration display from Sharp has been designed to work seamlessly with the familiar Microsoft tools that individuals and organizations will already be using in their workplace.

The Windows collaboration display is expected to ship in the North American market in the coming months.