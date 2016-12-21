Sharp Announces New Value-Priced Professional Display Series

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America announced its new PN-Y professional-grade signage series, a convenient and value-priced solution for small and mid-sized businesses with sophisticated digital signage needs. Available in 55" Class (54.6" diagonal), 49" Class (48.5" diagonal), 43" Class (42.5" diagonal) and 32" Class (31.6" diagonal), the new PN-Y series are designed and engineered to be a price-performance leader in their class.



The new PN-Y556/Y496/Y436/Y326 professional LCD displays are an economical alternative to the PN-R series announced in October 2016. It also replaces the previous PN-Y series at an approximately 30 percent lower price point and is perfect for cost-conscious small and mid-sized businesses looking for durability and optimal performance.

"We're excited to introduce the PN-Y series to the market and to answer the call from our customers for displays that provide simplicity without sacrificing the professional-grade sophistication and 24/7 durability they need in their products," said Gary Bailer, Director of Product Planning & Marketing, Pro AV Products, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "This provides a multifaceted signage solution with around-the-clock reliability and easy content distribution at an outstanding value."

Among its key features, the PN-Y series has versatile mounting and orientation flexibility, allowing for face up, face down, tilted forward or tilted backward installation as well as in landscape or portrait orientation. Other key features include a built-in media player that allows for PC-free content playback from USB memory devices or optional SD cards and the ability to distribute content via software and schedule it as needed. Users can create their own signage by taking files in JPEG and WMV formats and delivering it via USB or LAN to various displays.

Additionally, the new PN-Y series provides a slim, stylish design and features a narrow bezel width as small as 9.5 mm, making it slimmer than its predecessor models. The simple, yet elegant design is perfect for use in retail, public or office settings to make an eye-catching impression.