Sennheiser's EW-DX Now Available—Here's What to Know

Meet Sennheiser's (opens in new tab) next system from the Evolution Wireless Digital family of radio microphones. Named EW-DX, the new microphone systems simplify professional workflows by utilizing refined technologies to deliver a digital UHF system that can be scaled with ease.
“As the technological successor to our evolution wireless G4, EW-DX is designed for the most demanding business and professional applications,” said Michael Altemark, product manager at Sennheiser. “Our latest digital wireless system solution is scalable, reliable and easy to install. EW-DX has an advance feature set that allows it to easily scale from the smallest meeting space or classroom to the largest business and educational installations.”
[Here's How Sennheiser’s New MKE Mini Makes Miking Up Faster and Easier] (opens in new tab)
The following components are now available:
- EW-DX EM 2, two-channel digital half-rack (9.5-inches) receiver
- EW-DX SK bodypack transmitter with 3.5 mm connector and with three-pin connector
- EW-DX SKM handheld transmitter
- EW-DX SKM-S handheld transmitter with programmable mute switch
- EW-D power distribution cable
Complete Control and Active Monitoring
To coincide with the availability of EW-DX, Sennheiser also released an updated version of the Sennheiser Control Cockpit software this week. With Version 6.0.0, Sennheiser Control Cockpit is now fully compatible with EW-DX, enabling monitoring, control and firmware updates for EW-DX devices. For conformity, consistency and compatibility reasons, it is strongly recommended that the system be updated to the new release of Sennheiser Control Cockpit upon receiving the EW-DX. This will ensure stable firmware upon first use.
[SCN Hybrid World: Look Up, Listen Up with These 9 Ceiling Mics] (opens in new tab)
The easy-to-use Sennheiser Control Cockpit continuously provides a global overview of all network-enabled devices. It shows all status information at a glance and makes setting adjustments for one or multiple devices at the same time very easy.
Transmitters and Power Supply
The handheld and bodypack transmitters will be the first on the market to feature e-ink displays. Even when a transmitter is switched off, users will still be able to read essential device data. Both transmitter types will be fitted with in-device charging contacts. Using the dedicated BA 70 rechargeable battery pack, which can be charged using the L 70 USB charger, the transmitters will have an operating time of about 12 hours.
[AV and IT: It's Complicated] (opens in new tab)
In early 2023, Sennheiser will add to the Evolution Digital Wireless family charging options with the availability of the network-enabled charger, the CHG 70N, which features two individual charging bays for the EW-DX, one of which can charge EW-DX SKM, EW-DX SK, or BA 70.
The EW-DX Key Features
- Advanced level of Sennheiser Control Cockpit (SCC) integration allows for remote, network-enabled management in installations of all sizes via SCC and 3rd party applications
- Network-enabled charging options for handheld and bodypack transmitters with CHG 70N
- Secure transmission of confidential content using AES-256 encryption
- Worldwide usage (specific frequencies subject to local RF regulations)
- Up to 12 hours of battery time
- Transmitters with function buttons for convenient on-device control
- Transmitters with e-ink display for easy user identification
- Automatic RF setup enables easy in-room configuration