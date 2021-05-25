Sennheiser Launches New Software and Standalone Mode for MobileConnect

The What: Ahead of ISE Digital, Sennheiser has announced updates to its MobileConnect BYOD streaming solution, increasing its flexibility in providing assistive listening over Wi-Fi with a new software version and Standalone Mode.

The What Else: The new update for the free MobileConnect Manager caters to large and software-controlled MobileConnect setups. Version 1.3.0 of the software will make workflows for large networks more convenient with a new Manager dashboard and API interface.

The MobileConnect Manager dashboard now gives ample system information at a glance, such as status messages for troubleshooting purposes, information about software updates, statistics for active MobileConnect Stations and streaming channels, as well as the possibility to download a log of system status messages.

A new Standalone Mode enables fast integration and setup, and allows higher education institutions to quickly integrate MobileConnect into their existing Wi-Fi network for assistive listening support.

With the MobileConnect API, Sennheiser opens MobileConnect for connection to third-party systems. For example, IT managers are now able to have QR codes for the streaming channels automatically displayed on digital room signage solutions. “The benefits of the new Standalone Mode are its easy installation as well as the low integration and IT effort required,” said Jakub Kolacz, product manager for MobileConnect. “The API allows AV and IT managers to optimize their university’s workflows and add more convenience both for the team and for users.”

The Bottom Line: MobileConnect BYOD streaming solution provides assistive listening support over Wi-Fi. New features enable a new level of operational simplicity, regardless of whether a few individual units or a large network of devices are in use.