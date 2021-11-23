Sennheiser, 1 Beyond Team Up on New Camera Tracking Solution

Combining their expertise in audio and camera tracking solutions respectively, Sennheiser and 1 Beyond are introducing a new camera tracking solution that offers voice-activated camera tracking for rooms of any size: classrooms, boardrooms, multi-purpose meeting spaces and more.

This solution leverages the audio quality and accurate beam position information provided by the TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone array combined with 1 Beyond's advanced camera positioning algorithm to offer close-up shots of people speaking in a room, whether they are seated or standing anywhere in a room.

Multiple ceiling microphones can be combined to cover larger spaces and up to 12 cameras can be placed anywhere to get the best camera angles regardless of where the speaker is located.

Some of the distinguishing features of this solution include:

* An intelligent switching algorithm: with multiple cameras the remote participants see broadcast style cuts and no camera movement

* Auto-configuration based on a room design: No camera presets need to be set manually

* Customizable shot widths: the installer can select how tight or broad the camera angles should be

* Ability to distinguish between seated and standing participants: uses the microphone's reported height as well as horizontal position of the talker

* More possible camera angles per microphone: The beam can point to up to 700 unique positions giving more precise audio location information

* Multi-source layouts: show wide shot of room along with active speaker for context

* Discussion mode that shows the two most recent talkers in side-by-side.