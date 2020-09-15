SDVoE to Demo KVM-over-IP, AV Processing at InfoComm China 2020

At InfoComm China 2020, which is taking place in Beijing from Sept. 28-30, the SDVoE Alliance and booth sponsors Danacoid, Netgear, and Semtech will present two demonstrations of SDVoE technology in booth BF4-01.

In addition to AV-over-IP signal transport, SDVoE’s platform features AV processing capabilities including built-in seamless switching, video scaling, video wall processing, multiview image compositing, audio downmixing, and USB transport. A key application of SDVoE technology is zero-latency KVM over IP for command and control installations.

“The Chinese market has been working with AV over IP for a long time and we are thrilled to be able to present the high level of AV-over-IP performance and outstanding capabilities now available using SDVoE, particularly in-person at this prestigious event,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “Many of our 50 members are based in China and members are shipping over 200 interoperable products to foreign and domestic customers. We have also certified more than 1100 SDVoE Design Partners, many of whom are based in China. We look forward to continued growth and expansion in this important region.”

“For 2020, the SDVoE Alliance has focused on growth of the SDVoE ecosystem with new members in China, the establishment of a Mandarin website, the SDVoE Design Partner certification training program in Mandarin, and outreach to the wider pro AV community through support of member events and conferences,” said Alan Yang, general secretary of the SDVoE Alliance China Working Group. “As we move into 2021, a major goal will be a substantial increase in the number of SDVoE Academy training courses available in Mandarin.”