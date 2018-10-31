SCN Top 50 2018 Entry Deadline Extended

SCN has extended the entry deadline for its annual Top 50 list. The final deadline to submit is now Nov. 5, 2018. The top 50 entries will be featured in the December 2018 issues of Systems Contractors News.

The SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators list is based on each company's revenue for commercial AV system design and installation, as well as its total revenue for the current year. To be eligible for Top 50 consideration, a company's revenue for commercial AV system design and installation must account for more than 50 percent of its total revenue.

Enter today to see where your firm stacks up against other major commercial AV installation firms.

To enter, visit: https://nbmedia.wufoo.com/forms/z12a3e6u1cvridd/