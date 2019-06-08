SCN to Live Stream AVIXA Women's Breakfast at InfoComm 2019

Systems Contractor News (SCN) will live stream the AVIXA Women's Council Breakfast from its Twitter account, @SCNMag. The breakfast will be held on Thurs., June 14 from 7:30 - 9:30 a.m.

Brandy Alvarado

"We realize the entire AVIXA Women's Council won't be at the show, and we want to make our content available to all," said Brandy Alvarado, chair of the council and business development manager at Mad Systems. "Grab your coffee and tune in for a great event featuring Shure's CEO, Christine Schyvinck."

SCN will live stream the AVIXA Women's Council update, led by Alvarado, and the keynote speech by Schyvinck. Follow @SCNMag on Twitter and watch the event unfold live on the morning of June 14 at InfoComm 2019.

To register for the InfoComm 2019 AVIXA Women's Council breakfast, click here.