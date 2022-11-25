SCN Stocking Stuffer: HuddleCamHD MiniTrack 4K Pro

Sometimes, you’ve just got to move. No, I’m not talking about dancing. Whether it’s a lecture or a presentation or even just a conference call, you need to walk around a bit. Standard webcams can’t condone that kind of activity, but the HuddleCamHD (opens in new tab) MiniTrack 4K Pro is ready to accommodate you.

The MiniTrack 4K Pro is a 4K ePTZ webcam (opens in new tab) that features built-in AI for auto tracking and auto framing. With the included remote control, you can toggle between auto frame, auto track, or manual mode (when you’re ready to sit still). The camera also includes a wide 180-degree field of view and 8x digital zoom, plus an integrated noise-cancelling microphone array. With various color and lighting settings as well as multiple mounting options, it works for the home office, huddle room, or classroom.

(Image credit: Future)

SCN Stocking Stuffers is a seasonal series highlighting affordable tools for professionals on your “nice” list.