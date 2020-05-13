Scholus Interruptus: Making systems of learning antifragile (eCampus News)

"Recently, my friend and futurist Bryan Alexander posited three scenarios for the coming years of higher education: The Post-Pandemic Campus, Covid Fall, and Toggle Term. In the first scenario the disruptions of this spring rapidly fade into the past with only minor disruptions to future activities. Covid Fall presents a doomsday scenario where both the responses of our institutions and the spread of virus remain beyond control. The third model posits oscillations of viral activity with COVID-19 reappearing spasmodically in time and place and institutions having to react in various ways in response to outbreaks."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you want to craft learning experiences that deeply resonate, a little bit of humanity can go a long way. This article shares the importance of meaningful planning — it can help us in a crisis, but it can also help build community and resilience.