Scalable, Norxe Collaborate For Flexible Simulation and Training Technology

Scalable Display Technologies and Norxe have announced a technical collaboration. The two will incorporate Scalable’s automatic calibration software to provide seamless display correction on Norxe projectors for full application independence.

“Scalable has a long-standing relationship with Norxe,” said James T. Pietsch, director of global accounts for Scalable Display Technologies. “For over five years, we have worked closely with Norxe to deliver global solutions for the most demanding simulation applications. We are excited to evolve our business relationship into a technical collaboration with Norxe. The new collaboration provides more flexibility while reducing costs for installation and maintenance. We are excited to further our relationship with Norxe and support the future of simulation and training technology.”

Scalable supports direct integration with Norxe native 4K projector series for on-board projection warp and blend functionality. Scalable’s automatic calibration results are directly uploaded onto the projector to create a unified solution for warping and blending multiple projectors. The technical partnership provides customers with increased flexibility in selecting and applying display correction. Additionally, Scalable’s patented calibration software reduces costs for installing and maintaining projectors in simulation applications.

To address the demand for increased optical resolution and low operational costs, Norxe introduced a full native 4K product range powered by Norxe’s new Unify electronics. Ranging from 2,500 to 5,500 lumens, the P50, P60 and the P65 are based on the new native 4K single chip DLP coupled with a full solid state light source and the new Norxe Unify Electronics platform.

“We are pleased to expand our relationship with Scalable Display Technologies,” said Craig Maddock, director, product support for Norxe. “Listening carefully to the training and simulation industry demands, Norxe has introduced new features, including our collaboration with Scalable, as part of our new range of DLP projectors. To ensure a seamless multi-channel setup, Scalable’s automatic calibration files are directly uploaded to Norxe’s DLP projectors.”