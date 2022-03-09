SAVI Appoints Paul Nagel as Chief Product Development Officer

SAVI Controls, designer and manufacturer of commercial AV control and automation solutions, announced the addition of Paul Nagel as the chief product development officer of SAVI.



With over 30 years of experience in the consumer and commercial tech space, Nagel is positioned to accelerate SAVI’s market growth with a comprehensive product development background and a proven track record of successful launches. As the CPDO, Nagel will be responsible for aligning SAVI’s consumer-driven product culture with scalable processes, data analytics, and metrics for success around the entire product lifecycle–from definition, architecture, and procurement to release, operations, and support.

Paul Nagel (Image credit: SAVI)

“Paul’s work in building strong engineering and product management teams combined with his breadth of experience in quality control, supply chain management, and support make him an exciting addition to the SAVI team,” said SAVI CEO John Dorsey.



“His innovative nature and passion for creating better customer experiences align perfectly with our vision for the future," SAVI CTO, Derek Wilson, added. "Paul will undoubtedly be a key contributor in SAVI’s continued success.”



“I’m thrilled to be back in the AV control and automation industry with SAVI,” said Nagel. “Their ground-breaking, simplified approach to software and hardware is establishing a new standard for commercial integration–much like Control4 did for the residential space. I look forward to further enhancing their product offering to deliver revolutionary tools for commercial integrators and customers.”

Nagel previously served as the vice president of engineering for Control4 and most recently, as the chief product development officer for Halio, a manufacturer of the world’s most advanced smart glass using electrochromic technology and cloud-based AI. During his tenure, he oversaw the development and launch of the company’s entire product line, including electronic controls, customer applications, cloud services, mobile applications, web applications, and installation tools. Nagel also holds 35 patents and has helped introduce countless products for other companies like 3Com, Compaq, US Robotics, and Kaya Labs.