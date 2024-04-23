Samsung Scoreboards Lift School Spirit at Millard Public Schools, a Video Case Study

Samsung Electronics America has partnered with ScoreVision, creator of software solutions for fan engagement, to elevate the game-day experience at six middle schools across the Millard Public School district in Omaha, NE. The schools use a combination of Samsung digital displays and ScoreVisionLE (SVLE) software to create an immersive, dynamic platform that amplifies team spirit during sporting events, creates fundraising opportunities and facilitates school-wide communication.

Millard Public Schools previously collaborated with ScoreVision on Samsung digital display installations in the district’s high school gymnasiums. ScoreVision introduced Millard Public Schools to Samsung displays as a cost-effective solution to create immersive game-day experiences for students, faculty, staff and spectators at the middle school level. Samsung installed a total of 12 boards, including two in each of the six middle schools’ gymnasiums.

You can check out the final result and how it all came together in the video below.