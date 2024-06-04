Samsung Lights Up CITYPARK with a Pair of 20-Foot Video Walls... and Much More

St. Louis CITY SC and Samsung are bringing fans closer to the CITYPARK action through the global electronics company’s first Major League Soccer partnership. Samsung is now the CITY SC’s official display partner at its home in CITYPARK.

“CITYPARK is one of the most tech-forward stadiums in professional sports, and our partnership with Samsung takes our fan and matchday experience to the next level,” said Matt Sebek, St. Louis CITY SC’s CEO. “With hundreds of state-of-the-art Samsung screens throughout CITYPARK and now the new massive video walls in ULTRA Club, our fans are fully immersed and are sure to not miss a moment of the action.”

[Los Angeles Rams, Arsenal FC Power Technology in Football]

The enhancements include 375 TVs, three large video walls, 360-degrees of in-stadium ribbon boards and two primary video scoreboards. All high-definition displays are connected by a single architecture that enables moments of exclusivity for partners and a dynamic, digital experience for fans from all areas of the venue.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Most recently, Samsung contributed to an initiative to enhance the premium experience at the stadium’s largest indoor space, the ULTRA Club, by installing two 20-foot LED video walls. The captivating video walls, alongside incredible views of the pitch and downtown skyline, have made the ULTRA Club one of the most sought-after spaces in the stadium on matchday as well as for watch parties and private events.

[Evolution of a Sports Network]

“Our connected system of seamlessly integrated Samsung TVs and LED displays deliver an unforgettable experience for St. Louis CITY SC fans, whether they are watching from one of the venue’s 22,500 seats or inside the ULTRA Club,” said David Phelps, head of the display division, Samsung Electronics America. “We share a mutual commitment to experience-led innovation, making St. Louis CITY SC the perfect team for our first partnership in Major League Soccer. Together, our goal is to drive continued fan loyalty and development in the Downtown St. Louis community.”