Samsung Launches All-In-One Outdoor LED Signage Solution for Small Businesses

The What: Samsung Electronics America has introduced the latest product in its outdoor LED display portfolio, the XPR-B, a flexible all-in-one solution for small businesses. Dubbed the “LED in a Box,” the XPR-B comes complete with a web-based content management solution allowing business owners and administrators to disseminate important information quickly.

The What Else: With its unibody cabinet structure and distinctive cabinet design, the display is tailored for streamlined installation, meaning users can obtain the LED Signage in as little as two weeks. Additionally, the integrated content management solution allows users to create, schedule, and deploy exclusive content.

The XPR-B comes in two sizes—1m x 2m and 1.5m x 3m—with each size available in single and double-face and in 8-, 10-, and 12mm pitch to match the unique needs of each customer. Further, the display’s low-profile design and 5.9-inch depth creates a more aesthetically pleasing display while the front ventilation removes side and rear airflow clearance requirements.

The display provides high picture quality with visibility in all conditions. It was built to weather the elements through rigorous performance testing, ensuring high uptime even in the toughest environments. Moreover, the display offers multiple operational safeguards to prevent errors and interruptions and features a new, more efficient power supply that comes with a back-up built in.

“At the onset of the pandemic, Samsung saw an opportunity to help a multitude of industries—including retailers, restauranteurs, schools, and medical campuses—get back to business through the use of display technology,” said Mark Quiroz, vice president, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “The XPR-B was developed to help small and medium sized business owners stay nimble by providing a platform for seasonal and time-specific advertising, wayfinding, and provide an additional method of direct communication with customers.”

The Bottom Line: The XPR-B joins Samsung’s growing portfolio of XPR displays, which includes the XPR-S, a solution developed for professional sports and customers that need max brightness, and the XPR-E, meant for customers who do not require prolonged periods of max brightness. The XPR-B is well suited for a variety of small- and medium-sized businesses including schools, local entertainment complexes, quick-serve restaurants (QSRs), and hospitality.