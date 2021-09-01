Samsung at CEDIA: A New Products Bonanza

The What: Coincident with the opening day of CEDIA Expo 2021 Samsung is introducing new size options for its flagship Neo QLED 4K TVs and Lifestyle TVs, as well as a new iteration of The Wall--all designed to help integrators better meet their valued clients' wide variety of needs. Samsung has also updated its Platinum Program.

The What Else: Samsung's award-winning Neo QLED QN90A 4K flagship display will now be available in new 43-, 50- and 98-inch sizes. These new screens, which join the existing lineup of 55, 65, 75- and 85-inch models. Samsung's Lifestyle portfolio is also "expanding" to include a large 85-inch iteration of The Frame and a 65-inch Terrace Full Sun for direct-sunlight installation. With these additions, The Frame portfolio will now be available in eight screen sizes, and the Terrace--between its Full Sun model and the original design--will be available in five.

In addition to new consumer screens, Samsung has also further developed its acclaimed LED The Wall (IWA Series). The 2021 model delivers The Wall's most detailed picture yet, offering 8K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and simple 8K playback. The Wall's massive screen can be configured to over 1,000 inches (about a quarter of the length of a football field), creating a completely expansive canvas for showcasing content.

To meet the ongoing demand for an easy-to-use content management system, Samsung offers the OBR Series 75-inch, Pro TV 75-inch and BHT Series Pro TV Terrace. The TV products are ideal for those seeking sleek additions to living areas or business environments and are designed for effortless installation and quality performance. In addition to boasting 4K UHD picture quality, the QBR Series comes installed with Samsung's SMART Signage Platform 6.0 and embedded MagicINFO Player S6 media player. The updated Pro TV 75-inch includes ia UHD display and HDR functionality, for top picture performance. Lastly, the BHT Series Pro TV Terrace remains suitable for the indoors or the outdoors, bringing an IP55 weatherproof rating for protection from any weather in any season.

Samsung's Platinum Program has changed significantly in the last 12 months. It now offers comprehensive regional distribution support and provides Samsung's partners with simplified access to consumer and commercial product under one umbrella, making it easier than ever for integrators to spec out jobs based on client need.

The Bottom Line: Samsung's latest display products offer increased picture quality, easy installation and advances in design and sizing versatility for the home. With ongoing innovations like the Wall MICROLED technology, QBR Series Narrow bezels, symmetrically designed 4K displays and monitors ideal for both streaming and gaming, dealers have more options than ever to deliver seamless integration.