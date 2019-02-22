Rural Libraries Hosting Movable Makerspaces (Campus Technology)

"The Nebraska Library Commission is using a $531,000 grant to purchase "mobile" maker labs and deploy them in rural communities for five months at a time. Nine libraries have been chosen to host what's being called "Library Innovation Studios." These join 18 other libraries that were previously selected for the same program in 2017."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

These mobile makerspaces will be on the move to small, rural communities, bringing down barriers to access and giving folks who live outside of big cities a chance to interface with cutting-edge technologies.