Roses and Thorns (Inside Higher Ed)

"Ohio State University, home of an 80-seat esports arena and four competitive video-gaming teams, is taking its investment in esports to the next level. It is becoming the first state university to introduce a formal degree program focused on the growing job market in the $1 billion esports industry."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Some schools see esports as much more than fun and games. While institutions like Ohio State have crafted new pathways for students interested in gaming, some in academia are pushing back and questioning the longterm staying power of esports.