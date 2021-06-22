Roland Updates Go:Mixer for Smartphones

The What: Roland is introducing Go:Mixer Pro-X, the latest member of the GO:MIXER family of audio mixers for smartphones and tablets. Ultra-compact and filled with audio connectivity, Go:Mixer products allow mobile content creators to capture multiple sound sources in high quality for music videos, livestreams, podcasts and more.

The What Else: Go:Mixer Pro-X supports the audio needs of all types of creators, whether working alone or with a group. Users can connect and mix up to seven audio sources, including a professional XLR microphone, guitar or bass, a stereo instrument like a keyboard or drum machine, and two stereo line-level devices. The headphone jack supports an additional mic feed, and the Loop Back function allows music and other audio from a connected mobile device to be mixed in as well. A newly added pad switch for the dedicated guitar/bass input lets users attenuate the signal, if needed, for instruments with active pickups.

Go:Mixer Pro-X is equipped with both USB Micro-B and four-pole TRRS analog jacks, providing plug-and-play operation with most iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. Three different cable types are included for connecting to Lightning, USB-C, and four-pole TRRS jacks on mobile devices. Go:Mixer Pro-X can be powered with four AAA-size batteries or through the device connection when the USB Micro-B connector is used.

The Bottom Line: Go:Mixer Pro-X is the ideal companion for mobile content creation, combining multi-channel mixing, sound monitoring, and more in an affordable, palm-sized hardware device that goes everywhere. The new unit will be available in the U.S. in August for $149.99.