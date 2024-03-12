Roadmap 2024: Legrand | AV

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Karen Smidt, Senior Director of Marketing at Legrand | AV, shares exclusive insight into the company's 2024 roadmap.

KAREN SMIDT Senior Director of Marketing Legrand | AV
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Karen Smidt, Senior Director of Marketing at Legrand | AV

In 2024, we’re excited to expand on our corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives to support the values of our industry.

We continue to meet the goals of our fifth CSR roadmap, including the promotion of diversity and inclusion; reducing our carbon footprint; promoting the circular economy; and being a highly principled, ethical business partner. Each of these priorities includes measurable goals such as upskilling 85 percent of employees with seven hours of training each year, reducing single-use plastic in packaging, and achieving 30 percent of women in manager positions (to name just a few). We’ll be starting a new roadmap in 2025, so look for these initiatives to evolve using feedback from our employees, customers, and industry.

We continue to meet the goals of our fifth CSR roadmap, including the promotion of diversity and inclusion; reducing our carbon footprint; promoting the circular economy; and being a highly principled, ethical business partner." —Karen Smidt, Senior Director of Marketing at Legrand | AV

In November, we passed the ISO 27001 audit and continue to work toward certification to ensure our connectivity solutions meet cybersecurity standards. Being able to reassure end users that their AV system will hold up under stress is even more important in hybrid work environments, and Legrand will continue to make it a priority. 

We expect digital signage to continue playing a larger role in installations, with our brands working together behind the display to fulfill the promise of exceptional audience experiences. Look for exciting new options specifically from Chief in this area. 

Middle Atlantic will be building on the success of the Forum Collaboration Suite with new offerings in the series, and Da-Lite will expand Sightline options to additional screen sizes. Collaboration spaces are going to look incredible with these aesthetic-forward options!

Also in the collaboration space, we’re looking forward to finding new ways to enhance the Microsoft Teams Rooms experience after the success of outfitting two of these spaces at Microsoft headquarters in 2023. 

It’s going to be an exciting year for AV, and we are excited to see what challenges our integration partners can address with Legrand | AV.

More Thought Leader Series Articles

On Supporting – You: 15 Manufacturers

On Esports: 15 Thought Leaders

On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders

On Visualization Technologies: 28 Thought Leaders

On Streaming Technologies: 15 Thought Leaders

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.