Roadmap 2024: Legrand | AV

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Karen Smidt, Senior Director of Marketing at Legrand | AV

In 2024, we’re excited to expand on our corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives to support the values of our industry.

We continue to meet the goals of our fifth CSR roadmap, including the promotion of diversity and inclusion; reducing our carbon footprint; promoting the circular economy; and being a highly principled, ethical business partner. Each of these priorities includes measurable goals such as upskilling 85 percent of employees with seven hours of training each year, reducing single-use plastic in packaging, and achieving 30 percent of women in manager positions (to name just a few). We’ll be starting a new roadmap in 2025, so look for these initiatives to evolve using feedback from our employees, customers, and industry.

In November, we passed the ISO 27001 audit and continue to work toward certification to ensure our connectivity solutions meet cybersecurity standards. Being able to reassure end users that their AV system will hold up under stress is even more important in hybrid work environments, and Legrand will continue to make it a priority.

We expect digital signage to continue playing a larger role in installations, with our brands working together behind the display to fulfill the promise of exceptional audience experiences. Look for exciting new options specifically from Chief in this area.

Middle Atlantic will be building on the success of the Forum Collaboration Suite with new offerings in the series, and Da-Lite will expand Sightline options to additional screen sizes. Collaboration spaces are going to look incredible with these aesthetic-forward options!

Also in the collaboration space, we’re looking forward to finding new ways to enhance the Microsoft Teams Rooms experience after the success of outfitting two of these spaces at Microsoft headquarters in 2023.

It’s going to be an exciting year for AV, and we are excited to see what challenges our integration partners can address with Legrand | AV.