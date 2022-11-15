K-array Audio Solutions Reimagine the Universe at National Air and Space Museum

By AVNetwork Staff
A custom K-array sound system creates a deeply immersive and sonically impressive environment.

The earth lit up on display with K-array audio solutions providing the sonic experience.
Established in 1946, the National Air and Space Museum, Smithsonian Institution, (opens in new tab)(NASM), in Washington, D.C., has been undergoing a variety of renovations. 

An interactive video wall with K-array audio solutions providing the sonic experience.

NASM’s transformation includes the reimagining of 23 galleries, brand-new exhibits, and updated presentation halls. To accurately transform the user experience, the NASM chose to install a custom K-array (opens in new tab) sound system that would create a deeply immersive and sonically impressive environment—a truly "out-of-this-world" experience for visitors to the exhibit. 

To achieve all required audio needs and maintain museum aesthetics, K-array provided the following to power the exhibits: 

  • 74 KP52, three KAN200+8, four KK52, two KV52 speakers, and four KY52 speakers
  • Seven KTR26 and two KU44 subwoofers 
  • Eighty-three KA02, two KA14, two KA34, and one KA104 amplifiers

The planets of the universe brought to life in vivid color and 3D detail with K-array audio solutions providing the sonic experience.

