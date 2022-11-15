K-array Audio Solutions Reimagine the Universe at National Air and Space Museum

Established in 1946, the National Air and Space Museum, Smithsonian Institution, (opens in new tab)(NASM), in Washington, D.C., has been undergoing a variety of renovations.

NASM’s transformation includes the reimagining of 23 galleries, brand-new exhibits, and updated presentation halls. To accurately transform the user experience, the NASM chose to install a custom K-array (opens in new tab) sound system that would create a deeply immersive and sonically impressive environment—a truly "out-of-this-world" experience for visitors to the exhibit.

To achieve all required audio needs and maintain museum aesthetics, K-array provided the following to power the exhibits:

74 KP52, three KAN200+8, four KK52, two KV52 speakers, and four KY52 speakers

Seven KTR26 and two KU44 subwoofers

Eighty-three KA02, two KA14, two KA34, and one KA104 amplifiers