Riedel Introduces New 1RU Addition to its 1200 Series

The What: Riedel has introduced the RSP-1216HL SmartPanel, an all-new 1RU model in the company's 1200 Series of intelligent intercom and control panels for real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks. Driven by user demand, RSP-1216HL is a compact version of the app-based RSP-1232HL SmartPanel user interface.

(Image credit: Riedel)

The What Else: Like its big brother, the fully IP-centric RSP-1216HL features a full-color, high-resolution, sunlight-readable touch screen—as well as a hybrid-lever key design that combines lever- and rotary-style key styles, allowing users to control countless parameters with a single key.

Plus, the new panel has the same rich connectivity options as its bigger counterpart, with support for AES3 and SMPTE 2110-30 (AES67) connections together with GPIO, analog, or AES67 4-Wire, as well as front and rear USB connectivity.

The equally smart but significantly slimmer RSP-1216HL offers a single speaker and 16 hybrid-lever keys, compared with the RSP-1232HL's two speakers and 32 hybrid-lever key.

The Bottom Line: The software-defined architecture of the 1200 Series SmartPanels enables them to keep pace as new technologies and workflows emerge in dynamic broadcast, event production, and pro AV environments because the feature set of the SmartPanel family is steadily expanded by various software apps. With the upcoming Control Panel App and Audio Monitoring App, the 1200 Series SmartPanels will ideally suit environments in which space is at a premium, uniting intercom, control, and audio monitoring functionality into a single keypanel while reducing costs and saving valuable rack or desk space, according to the company.