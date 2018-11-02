Rice Data Lab Has Students Tackle Real-World Analytics (Campus Technology)

"A new laboratory experience at Rice University is giving students ample opportunities to tackle real-world problems in data science. The Houston institution's new Center for Transforming Data to Knowledge (D2K Lab) allows learners to work directly with companies, academic labs, government agencies and nonprofits. The lab was founded through a $4 million gift from Rice alumnus Kevin Harvey and his wife Catherine Harvey. It's being led by Genevera Allen, an associate professor of statistics and electrical and computer engineering at Rice University."—Source: Campus Technology

Read how this lab is empowering students to solve real-world analytics problems, offering learners hands on data science experience while also making a positive impact in the local community.