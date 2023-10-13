RGB Spectrum Unveils New Multiviewer Solution.

RGB Spectrum recently unveiled new features of its QuadView IPX and SuperView IPX multiviewers designed for enhanced data visualization.

[The Power of Corporate Culture]

Multiviewers have become a valuable tool for consolidating diverse data sources onto a single screen, variously used for enhancing situational awareness and improving workflow efficiency. RGB Spectrum's latest offerings increase flexibility by addressing both local and remote video sources, by their ability to access both local HDMI and remote IP signals.

The QuadView IPX is a high-performance 4K multiviewer that allows users to display up to four video signals in customizable layouts on a single screen, aka “single pane of glass.”

The SuperView IPX offers similar capabilities, enabling users to display up to seven video signals on a single screen. It shares all the advanced features of the QuadView IPX, making it ideal for demanding mission-critical applications.

[The Vegas Sphere Opens Multi-Sensory Experience 'Postcard from Earth']

Key Features to Know

4K 60Hz input and output resolutions

Flexible image resizing and placement options

Customizable display layouts and presets

Four HDMI 2.0 I/O ports

H.264 and H.265 decoding and display capabilities

Embedded architecture for heightened security

Multiple control options, including browser-based GUI, Telnet, and RS-232

TAA and BAA compliance

The QuadView IPX and SuperView IPX provide users the flexibility to mix and match input resolutions, scale any input up to 4K resolution, and route any input to any window in customizable layouts. This unparalleled flexibility makes them perfect for 24/7 operations where reliability, security, and ruggedness are paramount.

The new multiviewers are unique in their ability to display a combination of local baseband and remote IP video, with access over HDMI and LAN/WAN connections.