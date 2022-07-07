RGB Spectrum Expands Sales Organization with New Regional Sales Director

RGB Spectrum (opens in new tab) announced the appointment of Jeffrey Wilson as a new regional sales manager (RSM) responsible for the western region. His territory includes Alaska, Arizona, western Canada, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and the entire pacific northwest. In this role, Wilson will work closely with the RGB Spectrum sales organization, run by Jason Alter, director of sales.

“We look forward to having Jeffrey join the RGB Spectrum sales organization,” said Bob Marcus, CEO, RGB Spectrum. “With his industry expertise, strong technical and business acumen, and his ability to think strategically and execute very hands-on, we know he will be growing our western region presence and building new business opportunities for the company.”

Wilson is an industry veteran with more than 25 years in audio and video, IT, and visual communications as a strategic technology sales leader driving multimillion-dollar sales and system implementation for business, government, healthcare, higher education, and enterprises. He is committed to developing close working relationships with key customers, integrators, consultants, and partners. He has a strong technical background and thinks strategically when helping customers achieve success.

Prior to joining RGB Spectrum, Wilson held several sales leadership roles with organizations focused on hardware and software solutions for video, networking, and IT infrastructure. He has been able to quickly adapt to new environments and establish trust with end users and partners.