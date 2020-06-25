RGB Spectrum Debuts CrossPoint KVM-over-IP for Multi-User Control of Remote Systems

The What: RGB Spectrum has added the CrossPoint KVM-over-IP to the company’s product portfolio.

The What Else: CrossPoint KVM-over-IP allows operators to connect and control remote systems across a room or worldwide enterprise. Leveraging a standard 1 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) network, the CrossPoint KVM-over-IP system delivers a scalable KVM matrix switching solution connecting multiple users with controllable systems, including multi-headed computers.

Most importantly, the CrossPoint system offers high performance at low bit rates, with latency performance as low as 40 msec.

Users can view and operate multiple systems from a remote station, with control by a single keyboard and mouse. CrossPoint’s scalable IP switching architecture delivers outstanding 4Kp60 4:4:4 UHD visual performance and excellent keyboard and mouse responsiveness over a LAN or WAN.

The Bottom Line: A networked CrossPoint KVM-over-IP system supports one-to-one, one-to-many, many-to-one, or many-to-many configurations. It allows operators to view multiple desktops on a multi-display or multiviewer operator station and take control of a system by simply moving the mouse to the target desktop using KlickSimple cursor navigation.