Rethinking online education with virtual event platforms (eCampus News)

"The escalation and global impact of COVID-19 catalyzed a sudden shift to the university experience as we know it. By March 2020, 14 million students pivoted to online education. College enrollment in the United States is now down 20 percent going into the fall 2020 semester, and typical activities such as sports and on-campus events have been canceled."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Keeping students engaged virtually can be difficult at best, especially for instructors who are accustomed to teaching in a face-to-face classroom who are struggling with online delivery. Virtual event platforms can help bridge the gaps, foster community, and facilitate collaboration.