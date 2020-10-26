Research Libraries, Emerging Technologies—and a Pandemic (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Last October, the Association of Research Libraries (ARL), the Coalition for Networked Information (CNI), and EDUCAUSE partnered to explore how research libraries can leverage emerging technologies to meaningfully and productively support research and learning, given ongoing evolutions of digital tools and data collections. Even while we were working on the slippery task of identifying and predicting technologies and processes that could have big impacts on research library objectives, we did not anticipate that a pandemic with world-stopping power might be a scenario we should consider."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Research libraries are usually uniquely situated to leverage emerging technologies, setting the stage for innovation. But how should they proceed during a pandemic? EDUCAUSE review takes a look.