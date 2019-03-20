Research Computing in the Cloud: Leveling the Playing Field (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Imagine you're a researcher at a regional university or a small college, and you want to analyze a big data set or perform an experiment that requires massive amounts of computing power and storage. Until recently, you had the difficult task of trying to get access to equipment worth thousands or millions of dollars, equipment that your institution couldn't procure or support."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

The higher ed forecast is looking cloudy, but that's agood thing. Major advancements in cloud computing has opened the doors to possibility, with more accessible resources that are available for institutions of ever stripe.