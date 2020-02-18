Report: 3 Ways to Build Connected Credentials (Campus Technology)

"About five months ago, a report from Third Way explored the hurdles to the widespread adoption of credentialing in the workforce. Now the author of that report is back with some recommendations, especially pushing state and federal policymakers to get into the act."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution is looking to build a next-gen credential-based program, this article is a good place to get your bearings. Campus Technology breaks down the recommendations from a recent Third Way report.