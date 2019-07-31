Rental Textbook Usage on the Rise as New/Used Pricing Flutters (eCampus News)

"Alongside a report from the National Association of College Stores on declining costs for course material, another source for tracking down college textbooks has released its own data, suggesting that textbook pricing isn't necessarily on the slide."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In this article, Campus Technology takes a look at the textbook market today. While a recent study claimed that the cost of course materials was decreasing, they factored book rentals and electronic delivery into their figures. The cost of buying physical textbooks continues to climb.