Renkus-Heinz Adds Dudley McLaughlin to Sales Team

Renkus-Heinz has appointed Dudley McLaughlin to the position of Western regional sales manager.

McLaughlin comes to Renkus-Heinz after several years in management positions with TC Group Americas, moving to the director level after that company’s acquisition by Music Group. He has more than two decades of experience in pro audio integration and he has also held sales and support roles with Pacific Audio Visual, Audio Geer, and Kaman Music.

In his new position, McLaughlin will join with Eastern regional sales manager Joe Fustolo in providing technical and sales support to Renkus-Heinz customers, commissioning systems, and working closely with Renkus-Heinz sales and marketing teams and the company’s regional manufacturer’s representatives across the Western United States.

“We’re excited to welcome Dudley to Renkus-Heinz,” said chief operating officer Monika Smetona. “He brings a wealth of technical experience and systems expertise that will be invaluable in supporting our users and our sales reps.”

McLaughlin added: “Renkus-Heinz is one of professional audio’s most respected brands, with a long legacy and a reputation for innovation and great customer service. It’s exciting for me to have the opportunity to work hands-on with such innovative technologies, and I’m really looking forward to contributing to the support of these products.”