Renewed Vision Ships PVP3 Multifunction Media Server

The What: Renewed Vision is now shipping PVP3, the third generation of its ProVideoPlayer multifunction media server. Building extensively on earlier versions’ toolset for creating engaging multi-screen video displays, the new capabilities and redesigned user interface of PVP3 elevate the solution to an all-in-one media server, video processor, and screen control system while retaining its precursors’ ease of use and cost-efficiency.

The What Else: The heart of PVP3’s media handling functionality is its video processing engine, which can combine live and prerecorded media while applying real-time visual effects and image manipulations. The enhanced video engine delivers low-latency play out with improved video quality and consistent reliability for complex multi-screen displays and multi-layered visuals.

Expanding PVP’s input and output capabilities, the new version adds support for direct SDI outputs, as well as NewTek’s Network Device Interface (NDI) technology. Enabling live, IP-based production workflows over Ethernet networks, NDI allows users to distribute video over long distances at live events.

“The addition of direct SDI output to PVP3 enables users to eliminate the cumbersome collection of SDI converters that are so pervasive in most multi-screen productions,” said Brad Weston, president, Renewed Vision. “PVP3 allows users to output up to eight SDI feeds from a single cable to an external chassis, or simplify their cabling setups even further with IP-based NDI workflows.”

New screen control capabilities in PVP3 enable users to interactively map and combine live video and media sources across multiple, user-defined display targets in real time. Users have control of how and when video will display on each screen for a range of creative possibilities, from dividing large images across several screens at once, to artistically combining multiple sources together on one massive LED display. Meanwhile, new blend modes allow users to layer videos for visual effects.

Running on macOS, PVP3 harnesses all of its functionality in a completely redesigned user interface, streamlining operation. The new interface allows users to see all of the visible actions enabled by a cue in advance, before actually clicking on it, helping them work quickly with confidence while minimizing mistakes. Users can also tailor the interface to meet the needs of each project and their own personal preferences.

“PVP3 provides a broad range of functionality for a wide variety of users, each of whom has their own preferred way of working,” said Weston. “For example, some will want to be able to see all of the visual actions that are on each individual layer at one time, while others never use the advanced effects and targets, so prefer to use the interface screen real estate for something else. Some users will want to operate the system on the fly, triggering recorded videos and live feeds dynamically; others will instead want to set up shows beforehand and simply trigger pre-programmed cue sequences.

In addition, PVP3’s new scheduler enables automated, hands-off operation. Users can have PVP3 automatically cue events at predetermined times, and define varying sets of actions to be executed on recurring schedules. This is particularly valuable in environments such as corporate lobbies, hospitality venues, and restaurants, enabling different content to be displayed automatically depending on the time of day.

Enabling further automation in broadcast, sound stages, and other permanent installations, PVP3’s unique new control protocol allows the system to trigger actions and events on newsroom automation systems and professional AV control systems.

“While PVP3 has a ton of new capabilities, what we’ve really done is take everything that PVP2 could do and made it far better, all while improving the user experience,” Weston said. “We’re thrilled to now be putting it in the hands of our users.”

The Bottom Line: Well suited for both fixed installations and event-based applications in markets including broadcast, corporate events, concert staging, and many other professional AV verticals, PVP3 empowers users to design and deliver visual experiences spanning multiple interactive, resolution-independent displays.