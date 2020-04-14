Remotely Hands-On (Inside Higher Ed)

"Line by line and curve by curve, Michael McGreal recently transformed a block of ice in his backyard into a swordfish. He drew a small, socially distanced crowd as he went: the buzz of his chain saw and the spectacle of ice carving during a pandemic caught the attention of some passersby."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Some kinds of courses have a more seamless transition to online learning, like those that hinge on lecture or discussion. But for hands-on classes, professors are getting creative to deliver meaningful learning experiences to their students.